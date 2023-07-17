Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) has signed an agreement with Hitachi Energy, a global leader in sustainable energy industry, for the upgradation of ultra-high voltage DC (HVDC) technologies in the kingdom.

As per the deal, Hitachi Energy will develop HVDC technologies as per international standards and specifications in new projects in the kingdom.

The agreement was signed by the duo under the supervision of the Ministry of Energy, Saudi Electricity Company.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).