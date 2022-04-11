Cairo – Schneider Electric developed EcoStruxure platform to support Egypt’s environmentally-friendly plans to transform Sharm El-Sheikh into a sustainable and green city.

The platform aims to decrease energy consumption and provide safety solutions for employees and guests in hotels.

The digital leader held an event, titled “Innovation Day: EcoStruxure for Hotels in Sharm El Sheikh”, for hospitality professionals to promote one of Egypt’s top travel destinations with the latest digital solutions.

The one-day event came within the framework of Egypt’s hosting the UN Climate Change Conference (COP27) next November in Sharm El-Sheikh, according to a press release.

MEA Hotel Segment Director at Schneider Electric, Cédric Sala, commented: “In today’s digital world, decision makers within the hospitality industry need to leverage the newest technologies to address serious challenges of rising demand, labour shortages, and the ever-increasing guests’ expectations.”

