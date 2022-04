Oilfield services firm Schlumberger NV on Wednesday said the carrying value of its net assets in Russia was roughly $800 million as of March 31, 2022, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Russia represents roughly 5% of Schlumberger's revenue, the company said.

The company has said it will suspend new investments and technology deployments in Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, which Russia calls a "special operation."