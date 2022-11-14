Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (Sabic), a global leader in chemical industry, showcased its innovative solutions that support the kingdom's ambition in climate change at the ongoing Saudi Green Initiative forum and Middle East Green Initiative summit.

Both these events are being held concurrently with COP27 Summit in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

Sabic said these innovative solutions will support the kingdom's ambition in climate change and the circular economy in accordance with the objectives of the Saudi Green Initiative.

The circular carbon economy, climate change, renewable energy, recycling, halting desertification, and other relevant topics were highlighted by Sabic as examples of best practices.

The SGI forum, held under the theme "From Ambition to Action," brought together world leaders, executives, investors, experts, and academics who discussed ways to taking coordinated, practical action to address climate change, reverse land degradation, conserve marine life, and protect biodiversity.

