Riyadh – Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Company signed a SAR 45.64 million agreement with the National Water Company (NWC) on 7 September 2022.

Upon the 36-month deal, the Saudi listed firm will be responsible for the operation and maintenance works in Al Baha region, according to a recent bourse disclosure.

Alkhorayef Water pointed out that the contract, which was awarded on 28 September 2021, reflected on its financials as of the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2021.

Last June, the company was awarded a SAR 228.16 million deal from NWC to provide the water sector in Jeddah with operation and maintenance services.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).