Saudi Arabia - The Saudi Steel Pipe Company has announced that it has secured orders worth SR88.5 million ($23.5 million) from Uruguay-based Tenaris Global Services, for supply of steel pipes to the South American company for oil and gas related project work.

The supply contract will run for three months, the Saudi Steel Pipe Company said in its filing to Saudi bourse Tadawul.

The financial impact of these orders will reflect in the company’s second quarter earnings in fiscal year 2022, it added.

