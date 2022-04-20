RIYADH - The Saudi cabinet reaffirmed the right of the kingdom and its neighbour Kuwait to exploit natural resources at a joint, energy-rich, offshore area, the state news agency reported on Tuesday.

It also stressed the right of the two countries to develop the Durra natural gas field, located in this area, the agency said after a cabinet meeting.

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait invited Iran earlier this month to hold negotiations to determine the eastern limit of the joint area.

(Reporting by Yasmin Hussein and Mahmoud Mourad Editing by Chris Reese)