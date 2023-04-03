Red Sea Global, the developer behind the world’s most ambitious regenerative tourism destinations in Saudi Arabia, has signed up ILF Consulting Engineers as an independent engineer for the implementation phase of a major carbon-neutral utility system in the kingdom.

The project, which is estimated to cost around $1.5 billion, is being developed under the PPP (public private partnership) model by a consortium led by leading Saudi utility developer Acwa Power.

On completion, the project will provide renewable power, potable water, wastewater treatment, district cooling as well as solid waste treatment services for 16 hotels, an international airport and also infrastructure that make up Phase One of The Red Sea destination in Saudi Arabia.

The renewable energy for the project will be provided through a solar PV plant with a 340 MWac capacity as well as a 1,200MW BESS (battery energy storage system) and an internal combustion engine of 108.98 MW capacity, said a company spokesman.

Around 32,500 cu m potable water per day will be provided through a seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) desalination plant, while its district cooling capacity will around 32,500 RT.

A leading global player with more than 45 office locations across five continents, ILF was the technical advisor during the tendering stage of the PPP scheme, which resulted in a utilities concession agreement.

The ILF Consulting Engineers continues advisory to Red Sea Global as the Saudi PIF unit embarks on this ambitious journey, said a company spokesman.

"The extension of our involvement in this landmark development is seen as both an expression of trust as well as a mandate to continue delivering engineering excellence through our integrated team comprising ILF Consulting Engineers in Saudi Arabia, Austria, Germany and Polska," he added.

