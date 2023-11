RIYADH - Saudi Arabia's energy minister said on Thursday that climate change solutions should not come at the expense of "less empowered people".

"Climate change is crucial, important, but it should not be attended to by crushing the bones and the future of the less empowered people," Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said at the Saudi-Arab-African Economic Conference in Riyadh.

(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; writing by Yousef Saba; editing by Jason Neely)