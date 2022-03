Dhahran: A unit of Saudi Arabian Oil Company — Aramco — signed on Tuesday an initial agreement with China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, known as Sinopec, for potential downstream collaboration in China.

The subsidiary, Saudi Aramco Asia Company Ltd., and Sinopec aim to support Fujian Refining and Petrochemical Co. in conducting a feasibility study into the optimization and expansion of capacity, according to a statement.

