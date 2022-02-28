RIYADH: Saudi Aramco has discovered natural gas fields in four major areas around the Kingdom including the Empty Quarter, Saudi Press Agency reported, citing the ministry of energy’s statement.

The four major areas are in the Central Region, the Empty Quarter, the Northern Border Region and the Eastern Region.

Located in the Central Region, the Shadun field was discovered following a flow of gas from Shadun-1 well at a rate of 27 million standard cubic feet per day, with 3,300 barrels of condensate.

The Shehab natural gas field, located in the Empty Quarter, was discovered after gas flowed from the Shehab-1 well at a rate of 31 million standard cubic feet per day.

Al-Shorfa field has also been found in the same area. In the northern border area, Um Khanasser unconventional natural gas field has been uncovered after the flow of gas from Umm Khanasser-1 well at a rate of 2 million standard cubic feet per day with 295 barrels of condensate.

The Samna field of unconventional natural gas was found in the easter region, where gas flowed from the Samna-2 well at a rate of 5.8 million standard cubic feet per day with 24 barrels of condensate.

Expanding gas output has become a priority for Saudi Arabia as it looks to cut the amount of oil burned for power production, while hitting a goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2060.

