These small reactors, also known as SMRs, will help to generate electricity to power remote areas, Prince Abdulaziz was quoted as saying by Arab News.

Speaking at GEC 2022, he said Saudi Arabia isn’t looking for funding from any country to help it with its energy transition plan.

The Prince said the Kingdom will develop more technologies at home to limit the risk to the planet. “The future of the world and society lies not in us waiting for someone else to build the things we should use, but for us to build them ourselves,” he added.

