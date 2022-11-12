RIYADH — Chaired by Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, the Board of Directors of the Water and Electricity Regulatory Authority has approved the regulatory framework for renewable energy systems for self-consumption. The move reflects the energy system’s efforts to develop regulations that contribute to achieving the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 in the use of renewable energy.



The approval, after the completion of organizational and technical arrangements with various relevant authorities, aimed at contributing to the diversification of electrical energy sources and supporting the strategic plans of the energy system in the Kingdom, including reducing emissions and reaching the optimal energy mix.



The decision will enable consumers to install renewable energy systems for self-use, expanding beneficiaries of renewable energy technologies and diversifying energy sources to achieve the optimal mix of electrical energy production.



Those wishing to build and operate renewable energy generation systems for self-use can contact the electric service provider for further details. The regulations can also be found by visiting the authority's website (www.wera.gov.sa).