Riyadh: The Transport General Authority has announced the organization of the Sustainable Maritime Industry Conference (SMIC) under the patronage of the Minister of Transport and Logistics Services and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Transport General Authority, Eng. Saleh Al-Jasser.



The conference is scheduled to take place from September 4th to 6th, 2023 in Jeddah. Notable attendees include the Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), various local and international ministers, ambassadors, representatives, and maritime experts.



The three-day conference will primarily focus on sustainability in the maritime industry and its impact on the environment. It will also address the importance of innovation in modern technologies and human capacity building. The event will feature more than 50 expert speakers from the maritime sector, covering a range of topics through over 10 workshops. In addition, there will be over 2,000 exhibitors participating in more than 50 accompanying exhibitions.



The conference's theme is "Innovation for a Greener Future." It aims to showcase the Kingdom's achievements and initiatives in protecting the marine environment, highlighting its significant role in the maritime sector.



The event also underscores the Kingdom's commitment to collaborating with member states of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) in improving safety standards, safeguarding the marine environment, and promoting the development of human resources. The Transport General Authority has invited interested parties to register for the conference via the website https://saudi-smic.com.