S.African state-owned power utility Eskom said on Tuesday it will continue power cuts in the country until 5 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Saturday as many of the power plant units broke down on Monday and are under repair.

The power cuts, called stage 2 load shedding in South Africa, started from 5 p.m. local time on Monday.

Under stage 2 load shedding, almost 2000 megawatts of power generation capacity is off the grid leading to at least two hours of power cut daily at a pre-determined time.

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee, Editing by Louise Heavens)