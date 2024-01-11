Riyadh: ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia's leading real estate developer and PIF-owned giga-project, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Company (EVIQ), a leading provider of EV charging solutions to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) across Saudi Arabia.



Under the terms of the MoU, ROSHN and EVIQ will cooperate in evaluating, assessing and developing direct-current infrastructure solutions for EVs within residential communities and commercial properties developed by ROSHN spanning the Kingdom. The MoU is a significant milestone in ROSHN's and EVIQ's efforts to promote the adoption of EVs to create a more sustainable future for the Kingdom.



This agreement represents a new era of accessibility and convenience for the public, aligning with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 objective of increasing the number of electric vehicles on the roads of Riyadh to 30%.



David Grover, CEO of ROSHN Group, said: "We are delighted to be working with EVIQ as part of our strategy to implement cutting-edge technologies and partner with best-in-class collaborators. This agreement underscores our dedication to creating a robust EV ecosystem, which began with ROSHN Front, the iconic Riyadh destination with over 800,000 visitors each month, proudly hosting EVIQ's inaugural public EV charging facility. We are thrilled to be expanding our collaboration to provide EV charging infrastructure throughout ROSHN's humanized, integrated communities across the Kingdom."



CEO of EVIQ, Mohammad Baker Gazzaz, said: "This agreement signals the alignment and commitment of both companies to a mutual objective of improving quality of life for the citizens of Saudi Arabia. EVIQ's advanced EV charging technology combined with the coverage of ROSHN's integrated communities and properties will result in a widespread network of high-speed chargers in strategic locations around the kingdom, which will result in a positive experience for EV users and support the EV adoption objectives of Saudi Arabia."



The collaboration between ROSHN and EVIQ will also see the launch of the Kingdom's first fast-charging public site launch at ROSHN Front in Riyadh. This strategic alliance aims to leverage the expertise of both entities to enhance the infrastructure and support systems crucial for the widespread adoption of EVs in the region. The partnership with EVIQ aligns with ROSHN's ambitions to raise the bar for the real estate industry through innovation, sustainability, and integrity.