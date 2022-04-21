Tabuk: The Red Sea Development Company has chosen MAN Energy Solutions to provide 25 sets of biofuel generators with a total production capacity of 112 megawatts for its sustainable tourist destination “the Red Sea”, which extends over 200 kilometers on the shores of the Red Sea and encompasses an archipelago of more than 90 islands with a total area of 28,000 square kilometers.



The sustainable infrastructure of the destination relies on renewable energy supplies without relying on the national electric grid at all, where the sustainable destination will be operated by relying on solar energy stations that includes storage batteries with the system of “MAN GenSets” in six locations with improved engines for the use with climate-neutrally B100 biofuel.



The development of the comprehensive infrastructure for renewable energy supplies was implemented by a consortium led by Saudi ACWA Power, which is a leading company in developing, investing, and operating projects in the fields of generating power and water desalination.



CEO of Red Sea Development John Pagano said that the company seeks to push work progress forward and investing in renewable energy resources, which helps it set new global standards in the renewable tourism field.



He said: “Even if solar energy is not available, the energy source will continue to be completely climate-neutral thanks to our engines.”



The Red Sea destination importance lies in supporting the economic diversity strategy that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia adopts through providing job opportunities, encouraging entrepreneurship, and attracting local and foreign investments in Saudi Arabia, as part of the Saudi Vision 2030.