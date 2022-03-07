QatarEnergy has signed a cooperation agreement with Namcor Exploration and Production (Namcor E&P), a subsidiary of the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (Namcor).

The agreement provides the framework for cooperation between QatarEnergy and Namcor E&P to support and develop a sustainable upstream oil and gas sector in Namibia, including the provision of opportunities for the training and development of Namcor employees in industry-based skills.

Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, Qatar’s Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President & CEO of QatarEnergy and Tom Alweendo, Namibia’s Minister of Mines and Energy witnessed the signing event, which took place in Doha.

The agreement was signed by Immanuel Mulunga, the Managing Director of Namcor and Khalid Mohammed Al-Hitmi, the Executive Vice President - Subsurface Development & Exploration of QatarEnergy.

Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, the two companies also agreed to work together on investment opportunities of mutual interest in Namibia’s upstream oil and gas sector.

Namcor E&P is a subsidiary of the national oil company of the Republic of Namibia, operating with a mission of creating value to all its stakeholders across the oil and gas value chain, including with license interests and oversight of the upstream oil and gas sector.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).