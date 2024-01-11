Doha, Qatar: Nakilat, a global leader in LNG shipping and maritime transportation, is pleased to announce a strategic shipping expansion through a significant vessel acquisition.

Nakilat has placed orders with Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) of South Korea for the construction of six gas vessels (two cutting-edge LNG carriers with a cargo capacity of 174,000 cubic meters each and four modern Very Large LPG/ Ammonia Gas carriers, with a substantial cargo capacity of 88,000 cubic meters.) These modern vessels are set to be delivered between 2026 and 2027.

The new LNG carriers and LPG carriers will embody the latest technologies, showcasing advanced environmentally friendly and efficient propulsion systems through fuel-saving devices, reinforcing Nakilat’s commitment to sustainable and eco-conscious shipping solutions.

Nakilat’s Chief Executive Officer, Eng. Abdullah Al Sulaiti, commented on the announcement, saying, “Our investment in these advanced vessels reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional service and environmental stewardship. We strive to meet the increasing demand for safe, reliable, and eco-friendly transportation of gas, contributing to a more sustainable future.”

S Y Park, President and COO of HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, said, “This opportunity will strengthen the ongoing partnership between our two companies for the benefit of our two countries. We affirm our full commitment to contribute the latest technologies and expertise to ensure safer and more efficient transportation. We are proud of our decades-long relationship with Nakilat and look forward to establishing a closer business link that will enable both parties to take the initiative in leading Gas sector.”

Upon delivery, Nakilat’s LNG fleet will expand to 71 vessels, and the LPG fleet will grow to 8 vessels with the addition of the 4 new vessels.

This latest addition to Nakilat’s ever-expanding fleet not only signifies an increase in capacity and flexibility for its esteemed customers but also reinforces the company’s pioneering role in the energy transportation sector.

Once these vessels are operational, they will further cement Nakilat’s position as a global leader in the gas shipping and regasification industry.

