Private capital is the “force multiplier” that can really change the game when driving effective climate finance, according to UAE COP28 President-Designate Dr Sultan Al Jaber.

“We need to simplify, speed up, and standardise access to climate funds across international financial institutions and specialised funds to make financing more accessible,” he said at the New Global Financing Pact Summit in Paris.

Al Jaber stated that transparency and price discovery will aid in making finance more affordable, seeking a change in the narrative that views climate finance as a “burden” and recognises it as an “economic opportunity”.

He advocated that all market participants must be equipped with tools and mechanisms to narrow the gap between perceived risk and actual risk in investments in emerging and developing economies.

COP28 UAE will take place at Expo City Dubai from November 30-December 12, 2023.

