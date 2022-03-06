AMMAN — The fluctuation in energy prices is one of the major challenges facing Jordan’s energy sector, according to Rania Al Hindawi, a legal expert in the field of energy.

Hindawi noted that it is necessary to study and evaluate the sector’s current situation to develop future strategic plans.

According to Hindawi, the energy sector has “excellent” infrastructure, although its legislation and existing systems need development and modernisation, especially electricity pricing mechanisms.

She also highlighted the importance of implementing up-to-date legislation that is ready and able to accommodate new developments in the energy sector.

“The most significant determinant of the sector is that most of our energy sources are imported, which is why we must now focus on local sources and give priority to renewable energy, whether sun or wind,” Hindawi told The Jordan Times during an interview on Saturday.

She indicated that there are clean energy sources that are to be studied and integrated into the energy system, such as hydrogen energy.

Hindawi noted that the energy sector will work on achieving His Majesty’s directives to harness solar energy and benefit from Jordan's geographic location to become a regional centre for energy exchange.

Jordan imports all its oil needs, which makes it subject to fluctuations in prices and their rise due to the Ukrainian-Russian crisis, according to Hindawi.

During the second meeting of the National Economic Workshop on Saturday, energy sector representatives discussed the sector’s opportunities for improvement and growth.

The session highlighted the importance of green energy, as well as setting goals for the sector to be more flexible, resilient, up to date, futuristic, sustainable and self-sufficient.

Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh emphasised the significance of energy security, which achieves a secure energy sector that can provide affordable, environmentally friendly, accessible, green local energy sources for all sectors.

