Spanish industrial production prices in March rose 46.6%, an all-time record, led by a 134.6% increase in energy costs when compared to the same period last year, Spain's National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Monday.

Prices of refined products, electricity, transport and distribution led the increase in March, INE said.

For the sixth month in a row, the industrial prices index broke its all-time record. The data series began in January 1976.

INE revised up the year-on-year February increase to 41.2% from a previous 40.7%.

(Reporting by Aida Pelaez-Fernandez; editing by Inti Landauro)



