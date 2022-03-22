DUBAI- Borouge, a plastics joint venture between Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) and Austria's Borealis, held its first meetings with investors to gauge interest in its planned initial public offering (IPO), bankers and buy-side managers told Reuters.

The company, which manufactures plastics used in cars and food packaging among many other products, is considering a public share sale with a listing in Abu Dhabi.

Borouge's management met potential investors in a so-called 'early look' roadshow, said the sources, who declined to be named because the matter is not public.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

ADNOC, which supplies nearly 3% of global oil demand, declined to comment.

Borealis, which is owned by Austrian refiner OMV and Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Company, did not comment on the investor meetings but said the company and ADNOC will provide further updates when appropriate.

The plastics company said it had the highest core profit margin among peers that include Saudi Arabia's Yansab, Malaysia's Petronas Chemicals and Saudi Basic Industries Corporation.

It also plans to offer a dividend to shareholders, Borouge's management told investors without elaborating on details such as yield or valuation.

