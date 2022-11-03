Egypt - Orascom Construction announced Tuesday that its alliance with the French company ENGIE and the Japanese company Toyota, along with the Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy, has started the construction of a new wind farm with a capacity of 500 MW in Ras Ghareb.

Orascom Construction owns a stake in the project and will carry out construction works in the wind farm.

Once fully operational, the project will be able to provide power to more than 800,000 Egyptian homes. The project also helps accelerate Egypt’s transition to renewable energy generation and reduces carbon dioxide emissions by about one million tons annually.

It is worth noting that this project builds on the success of the previous alliance in developing the first wind renewable energy project of its kind and scale in Egypt, which was completed in October 2019 ahead of schedule.

This project also reinforces Orascom Construction’s leading position in the energy and renewable energy sector in the Middle East and Africa.

The group’s track record consists of previous or underway projects with a total capacity of 30 GW, placing Orascom Construction as the largest company in this sector in Egypt and one of the largest in the region.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Daily News Egypt