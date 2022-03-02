PHOTO
DUBAI/LONDON- OPEC+ oil producers agreed on Wednesday to stick to their plans for a modest output rise in April, snubbing calls from consumers for more crude and ignoring
the Ukraine crisis in their talks even as crude prices rocketed
higher.
Oil prices shot above $110 a barrel this week, hitting peaks
not seen since 2014, as Western sanctions tightened on Moscow
over its invasion of Ukraine and disrupted oil sales from
Russia, the world's second-largest oil exporter.
By 1315 GMT, benchmark Brent was above $113.
The Western measures have deterred many buyers of Russian
crude and even caused problems for exports from Russia's
neighbour, Kazakhstan, another member of OPEC+.
The group comprising the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries, Russia and allied producers has been hiking
output by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) each month since August
as OPEC+ unwinds cuts made when the pandemic slashed demand.
The group has resisted repeated calls from the United States
and other major consumers for more supplies.
In a statement after Wednesday's meeting that announced the
decision to roll over existing plans, the group made no mention
of the Ukraine crisis, simply referring to "geopolitical
developments" that were unsettling the market.
"Current oil market fundamentals and the consensus on its
outlook pointed to a well-balanced market, and that current
volatility is not caused by changes in market fundamentals but
by current geopolitical developments," the OPEC+ statement said.
After Wednesday's talks, which lasted less than a quarter of
an hour, one source said: "There was not even a word pronounced
on the Ukraine issue."
Other sources confirmed that the group, which includes Saudi
Arabia, a U.S. ally and the world's biggest oil exporter, had
not touched on the Ukraine crisis.
Russia, under increasing pressure from Western sanctions
which have hammered its rouble currency and forced it to jack up
interest rates, describes its action in Ukraine as a "special
operation" and says it has no plans to occupy the country.
The United States has repeatedly said it would like to see
OPEC+ increase output, but only a few countries have spare
capacity, including OPEC's de facto leader Saudi Arabia and its
Gulf neighbour the UAE.
OPEC+ still has 2.6 million bpd of cuts it expects to unwind
by the end of September, while demand for oil rebounded sharply
as the pandemic has waned, sending oil prices sharply higher. Saudi Arabia's cabinet had reaffirmed its commitment to the
OPEC+ deal on Tuesday, while Russian President Vladimir Putin
had a phonecall with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin
Zayed al-Nahyan.
The United Arab Emirates, a close U.S. ally in the Middle
East, abstained in a Feb. 25 vote on a U.N. Security Council
resolution condemning Moscow's actions in Ukraine.
The next OPEC+ meeting is scheduled for March 31.
