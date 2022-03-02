DUBAI/LONDON- OPEC+ oil producers agreed on Wednesday to stick to their plans for a modest output rise in April, snubbing calls from consumers for more crude and ignoring

the Ukraine crisis in their talks even as crude prices rocketed

higher.

Oil prices shot above $110 a barrel this week, hitting peaks

not seen since 2014, as Western sanctions tightened on Moscow

over its invasion of Ukraine and disrupted oil sales from

Russia, the world's second-largest oil exporter.

By 1315 GMT, benchmark Brent was above $113.

The Western measures have deterred many buyers of Russian

crude and even caused problems for exports from Russia's

neighbour, Kazakhstan, another member of OPEC+.

The group comprising the Organization of the Petroleum

Exporting Countries, Russia and allied producers has been hiking

output by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) each month since August

as OPEC+ unwinds cuts made when the pandemic slashed demand.

The group has resisted repeated calls from the United States

and other major consumers for more supplies.

In a statement after Wednesday's meeting that announced the

decision to roll over existing plans, the group made no mention

of the Ukraine crisis, simply referring to "geopolitical

developments" that were unsettling the market.

"Current oil market fundamentals and the consensus on its

outlook pointed to a well-balanced market, and that current

volatility is not caused by changes in market fundamentals but

by current geopolitical developments," the OPEC+ statement said.

After Wednesday's talks, which lasted less than a quarter of

an hour, one source said: "There was not even a word pronounced

on the Ukraine issue."

Other sources confirmed that the group, which includes Saudi

Arabia, a U.S. ally and the world's biggest oil exporter, had

not touched on the Ukraine crisis.

Russia, under increasing pressure from Western sanctions

which have hammered its rouble currency and forced it to jack up

interest rates, describes its action in Ukraine as a "special

operation" and says it has no plans to occupy the country.

The United States has repeatedly said it would like to see

OPEC+ increase output, but only a few countries have spare

capacity, including OPEC's de facto leader Saudi Arabia and its

Gulf neighbour the UAE.

OPEC+ still has 2.6 million bpd of cuts it expects to unwind

by the end of September, while demand for oil rebounded sharply

as the pandemic has waned, sending oil prices sharply higher. Saudi Arabia's cabinet had reaffirmed its commitment to the

OPEC+ deal on Tuesday, while Russian President Vladimir Putin

had a phonecall with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin

Zayed al-Nahyan.

The United Arab Emirates, a close U.S. ally in the Middle

East, abstained in a Feb. 25 vote on a U.N. Security Council

resolution condemning Moscow's actions in Ukraine.

The next OPEC+ meeting is scheduled for March 31.

