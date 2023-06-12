Muscat: EnerTech Holding Company, a Kuwaiti state-owned company specialising in clean energy investment and development, and one of the founding partners of the Green Energy Oman (GEO) international consortium, has been awarded one of Oman’s first hydrogen blocks by Hydrom.

The GEO consortium, consisting of EnerTech, Oman's integrated Energy Company OQ, Shell Oman, InterContinental Energy (ICE), and Golden Wellspring Wealth for Trading (GWWT), secured Block Z1-04, located in the Dhofar Governorate. The block is set to produce 150,000 metric tonnes per annum of green hydrogen by leveraging 4 gigawatts of renewable energy.

This deal is one of three signed agreements granting the first green hydrogen blocks in the Sultanate of Oman, with a combined investment value exceeding $20 billion. The projects are expected to deliver over 750,000 tonnes of green hydrogen per year, further propelling Oman's ambitious target of achieving one million tonnes per year of green hydrogen production by 2030.

"We are thrilled to have been awarded one of Oman's first hydrogen blocks, which serves as a testament to the unwavering dedication and forward-thinking vision of the consortium. This agreement marks a critical milestone in advancing the GEO project, positioned as one of the world's foremost green fuel initiatives. EnerTech firmly believes in Oman's potential to emerge as a leading producer of green hydrogen, and we acknowledge the tremendous opportunities presented by Oman as a strategic market," said Abdullah Al Mutairi, Vice Chairman and CEO of EnerTech Holding Company.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Eng. Salem bin Nasser Al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals, Abdullah Al Mutairi, Vice Chairman and CEO of Enertech Holding Company, Najla Zuhair Al-Jamali, Chief Executive of Alternative Energy at OQ, Waleed Hadi Senior Vice President & Country Chair at Shell Oman, Hussain bin Abdullah Al-Haddad, Chairman of the Board of Directors of GWWT and Anton Richard Neiman, Head of Middle East, Intercontinental Energy.

Poised to become one of the world's largest green hydrogen plants, the GEO project has been under development since 2017 and is located in the Al Wusta governorate of central Oman. At full capacity, it will be powered by 25 gigawatts (GW) of renewable solar and wind energy, enabling the production of approximately 1.8 million tonnes of green hydrogen which can be converted into 10 million tonnes of green ammonia per year. The project's alignment with Oman Vision 2040 reinforces the enhancement of the country's renewable energy expertise, substantial creation of in-country value, and generation of employment opportunities throughout its lifecycle.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).