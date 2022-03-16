Muscat – In a sign of Omani entrepreneurship making a mark locally and globally, a local recycling company has opened a branch in Dammam, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

Recycling Services specialises in the management and recycling of both hazardous and non-hazardous waste, converting these into raw material that can be used in innovative ways.

The opening of Recycling Services’ plant in Dammam took place on Monday under the patronage of H H Sayyid Faisal bin Turki al Said, Ambassador of Oman to Saudi Arabia. He described the opening of the plant as a continuation of the commercial cooperation between Oman and Saudi Arabia.

Murshid al Amri, CEO of Recycling Services, said, “We founded the company in 2014 and now we have opened our first international unit in Saudi Arabia, which will be the beginning of other stages of operations.”

He informed that recycling in Saudi Arabia is a “promising sector” and that a trend of developing, improving and accelerating pace of work in this sector to meet the kingdom’s Vision 2030 is clearly evident.

Locally, the company has three waste treatment plants – in Muscat, Buraimi and Duqm – with staff strength of 35.

“Recycling Services has a strategic vision to expand operations outside the sultanate, based on exploiting the potential of recycled waste to generate new products,” Amri said.

According to Amri, the efforts of the Omani Embassy in Riyadh to help in coordination between the competent authorities of the two countries was instrumental in setting up the plant in Dammam. “The continued support is facilitating Omani small and medium enterprises start new projects in the kingdom.”

