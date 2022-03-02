Muscat: Oman Oil Marketing Company (OOMCO) has opened its highly awaited mega service station at Al Khoudh 6, Sultan Qaboos University (SQU), which was inaugurated under the patronage of Hilal Al Sarmi, Representative of the Wilayat of Seeb in the Majlis Al Shura.

The complex is part of a new concept the fuel marketing company is rolling out, transforming the traditional service station into a one-stop shop for shopping, food and other lifestyle services.

“We are proud to have officially opened our first mega station in Oman as it reaffirms our commitment to go ‘beyond the pump’. We are dedicated to growing our non-fuel services that contribute to the nation’s social and economic development and inspiring others to do the same,” said Hilal Ali Al Kharusi, Chairman at OOMCO. “Our objective is to become the most customer-centric marketer in the Gulf Cooperation Council in 2027 and with this mega station, we are one step closer to achieving our goal.”

Hussain Jama Bait Ishaq, Acting Chief Executive Officer at OOMCO, said, “We continue to transform the industry, enhancing both customer and shareholder value through expansion and innovation. While catering to the needs of today’s fast-moving world, our mega station has been created as a destination of convenience and leisure for motorists. We have partnered with various popular global brands to offer our customers a much more exciting experience that takes them out of their usual routine when visiting a fuel station.”

Catering to SQU students and staff in addition to Al Khoudh 6th residents, the 10,000 m2 project comprises a fuel service station, coffee shops, a car care centre, convenience store, shopping complex with global brands, a separate gym for men and women, a children’s play area, a pharmacy, a nursery, ATMs and a business centre for students.

