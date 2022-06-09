Riyadh – Saudi Arabia’s National Water Company (NWC) has been awarded and signed 11 contracts from the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture at a total value of SAR 4.30 billion.

The Saudi firm will carry out projects in Dammam, Khobar, Al Ahsa, and Qatif to support the infrastructure of the water system in the Eastern Province, the ministry announced on Wednesday.

Through the partnership with the private sector, the awarded agreements come in line with Saudi Arabia Vision 2030 while aiming to increase the domestic economic output and enhance water services in the Kingdom.

Meanwhile, the company noted that there are three additional water and environmental projects under bidding at a combined cost of SAR 1.20 billion

Earlier this year, NWC penned a water services deal with a Saudi-Spanish consortium at a value of SAR 399 million.

