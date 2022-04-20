Muscat: Oman Water and Wastewater Services Company (Member of Nama Group) recently launched state-of-the-art technologies for monitoring water networks and to detect potential invisible leaks.

The new technology is expected to scan the transmission lines by using thermal and multi-spectral cameras.

Using this technology, the company will receive an accurate results within a short period through the data available at the OWWSC database which is managed by SCADA Control and Monitoring System.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

