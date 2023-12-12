COP28 Director General Majid Al Suwaidi has confirmed that a new draft text on the Global Stocktake is expected, taking into account the “red lines” drawn by parties in response to the first draft that was released on Monday evening.

Addressing reporters as COP28 ran into overtime, with no concrete solution on the Global Stocktake, Ambassador Majid Al Suwaidi told reporters that the first draft of the text was meant to “spark conversation among party members for a better understanding on the language.”

“When we released the first draft, we knew opinions would be polarised, but we didn't know the red lines,” he said.

Al Suwaidi also spoke on the fossil fuel language, which has been a sore point for many party members who objected to the word ‘reduction’ instead of a ‘phase-out’.

“We’ve known for a long time that the language on fossil fuels is complicated and the views are complicated,” he said. “And it’s important that we have the right language when it comes to policy issues. It’s important that we get that balance…. The point is to get a consensus because we don’t want formulations that cause blockages,” he said.

Addressing criticism from several developing countries that the draft text has failed to address their concerns, especially on finance. Al Suwaidi stated: “I think that we have been as inclusive as any presidency. I can tell you that last night, we went through every negotiating party.”

The outcome of the success of COP28 now lies with the parties, he added.

“We have taken those red lines and will emerge with a new text that will be handed to the parties. Our goal is that whole package makes everybody happy. And that the whole package clearly charts a path to 1.5C, which has always been our North Star.”

“What we’ve tried to do is deliver an outcome that everybody can get around, that shows practical, pragmatic solutions, honest solutions that will help us move forward,” the COP28 director general said.

(Reporting by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

