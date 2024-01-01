Keir International, a leading Saudi group, has announced that it has been awarded a contract by the Saudi National Grid for a major project that involves conversion of 132 kV high-voltage cables in Riyadh city.

Under the SAR24.3 million ($6.47 million) contract, Keir will be responsible for re-routing the existing 132 kV underground electrical cable from the substation to central station with a new cable, said the company in its filing to the Saudi bourse Tadawul.

A leading player in the Saudi region, Keir offers a range of services solutions – implementation, execution, operation, maintenance and trading – initially for the IT and communications industry, but now also for public utility industries, such as those that involve power and electricity generation, water, gas and petroleum.

Since 2008, KEIR International has been backed up by investors, including Eirad Holding Company with strong reputations as solid corporations and with extensive experiences and

Also it will take care of the associated communication work, it stated.

The entire re-routing work will be completed within 20 months, said the bourse filing.

The financial impact will appear in the first quarter of 2024 until the fourth quarter of 2025.

