N Gage and D-Carbon announced on Sunday an integration partnership to help companies and organisations in Egypt and MENA transform their climate and sustainability pledges to on-the-ground progress.

With the 27th UN Conference of Parties on Climate Change (COP27) on the horizon, the impetus towards driving action on climate change and sustainability is shaping local and global policies.

N Gage and DCarbon’s integration is the convergence of forward-looking public and climate policy expertise bringing together over 20 policy and sustainability specialists backed by eight specialised centres of excellence.

Selected in May 2022 by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as the COP27 Knowledge, Communication, and Advocacy partner, N Gage’s partnership with DCarbon now allows organisations to benefit from an unmatched proposition to reinforce their climate action and sustainability narrative by implementing transformative policies towards net-zero carbon targets.

Chairperson and CEO of N Gage Karim Refaat said: “We’re very excited to announce this partnership, which harnesses years of specialised expertise at the fore of policymaking and climate action. The need for solutions that address the challenges we face globally on the climate and sustainability fronts is imminent, and we share a genuine belief that sustainability today should transcend pledges, and that action towards climate change mitigation should top public and private policy agendas. Our partnership with DCarbon bolsters our capacity to achieve this with immediate and lasting impact for communities, businesses, and governments.”

For his part, Chairperson of DCarbon Egypt Ehab Shalaby said: “Effective partnerships are at the heart of policymaking. By leveraging our combined capacity and expertise, I am confident that DCarbon and N Gage can take on the day’s biggest challenge, driving local and regional breakthroughs to address the substantial regional SDG financing gap that lies before us. Driven by the momentum and impact of the COP27, I expect an exponential rise in financing towards climate change mitigation in Egypt and across the region by over 100%.”

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).