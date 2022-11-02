Cairo – Mitsubishi Power, a power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), inked a long-term service agreement (LTSA) with Damietta LNG (DLNG), a leading producer and exporter of liquid natural gas (LNG) in Egypt.

The LTSA agreement aims to enhance the reliability, efficiency, and availability of power supply, and protect LNG production at the plant, according to a press release on Tuesday.

Damietta LNG, one of two LNG export plants in Egypt, with a capacity to produce up to five million tonnes of LNG per year, is a long-term customer of Mitsubishi Power in Egypt.

Under the terms of the agreement, Mitsubishi Power will undertake the parts, repairs, and services for five Mitsubishi Power H-25 gas turbines installed at the facility, situated in New Damietta Port in northern Egypt.

Javier Cavada, President and CEO of Europe, Middle East and Africa at Mitsubishi Power, said: “In the year when Egypt is hosting COP27, this agreement is even more vital as it helps to ensure energy security, not only for Egypt, but beyond its borders to the rest of the world where Damietta LNG exports to.”

Damietta LNG will also benefit from Mitsubishi Power’s comprehensive warranties and extended service support, to enhance and drive performance and efficiency.

Khalid Salem, President of Middle East and Africa at Mitsubishi Power, added: “We are proud to partner with Damietta LNG, a pioneer of Egypt’s LNG sector, a cornerstone of the country’s economic growth. We celebrate a new LTSA agreement, 16 years after our first one, which attests to our ongoing commitment to provide Damietta LNG with reliable and efficient power supply and support them in producing sustainable, clean energy, for many years to come.”

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).