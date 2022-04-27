A group of Egyptian institutions and companies have signed two memoranda of understanding (MoU) with Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) and Hassan Allam Utilities, the investment and development arm of Hassan Allam Holding, for building green hydrogen plants at the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone), according to an official statement on April 24th.

The MoUs were signed with the SCZone, the Sovereign Wealth Fund of Egypt, Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC), and the New and Renewable Energy Authority (NREA).

Under the signed protocols, Masdar and Hassan Allam Utilities will develop green hydrogen plants in multiple phases until 2030 for the production of up to 480,000 tons of green hydrogen annually, through four-gigawatt electrolyzer facilities.

The new plants will be developed at the SCZone and on the coast of the Mediterranean.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).