MAKKAH: Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal launched 72 water and environmental projects in the region on Sunday at a cost of more than SR15 billion ($4 billion).



Saudi Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdul Rahman Al-Fadli attended the event.



The new initiative will support environmental and water sustainability in accordance with the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform plan.



The projects include developing water resources, desalinated water transmission, production and storage of desalinated water and environmental services and vegetation.

Copyright: Arab News © 2022 All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).