UAE - Enova, a joint venture between leading mall developer Majid Al Futtaim and integrated energy and multi-technical services leader Veolia, has signed a new energy performance contract with Majid Al Futtaim Leisure, Entertainment & Cinemas (MAF LEC) for the implementation of a range of energy conservation measures across two VOX Cinemas in the UAE.

The strategic partnership will ensure the implementation and maintenance of energy conservation measures (ECMs) related to heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), air handling units (AHU) and full control through Enova’s Hubgrade platform, said the statement from Majid Al Futtaim.

Upon completion, VOX Cinemas will achieve a guaranteed utilities saving of 14.8% on its energy consumption baseline with a targeted annual saving of 1.3 GWh and the reduction of 305 tonnes of CO2 per year.

After being piloted at VOX Cinemas Mercato Mall and City Centre Ajman, the MAF LEC, a premiere leisure pioneer in the region, together with Enova will replicate a similar performance guarantee model in the next 12 months across various assets and locations across the UAE and wider region, it stated.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Ignace Lahoud, Chief Executive Officer of MAF LEC, Ibrahim Al Zu’bi, Chief Sustainability Officer at Majid Al Futtaim – Holding and Renaud Capris, Chief Executive Officer of Enova.

Commenting on the new partnership, Lahoud said: "Through our ‘Dare Today, Change Tomorrow’ company-wide strategy, Majid Al Futtaim has established ambitious goals that will not only transform the way we do business over the coming years but also have a positive economic, social, and environmental impact on the communities in which we operate."

"Our consumers have expressed a growing preference for sustainable business practices, and today’s signing with Enova demonstrates our commitment to environmental stewardship. At Leisure, Entertainment & Cinemas we strive to provide our guests with fun and immersive experiences whilst operating our businesses in a socially responsible manner and minimizing our environment impact," he added.

Enova CEO Renaud Capris pointed out that declaring measurable energy saving targets for MAF LEC, including VOX Cinemas, is a testament to the ambitious sustainability goals set by the organization.

"Benchmarking resource consumption and achieving significant energy savings contributes to the company’s status as the regional leader in the leisure and entertainment sector, and Enova is proud to support that objective through our energy performance solutions," he noted.

Majid Al Futtaim is a pioneer of sustainability in the region and was the first Middle Eastern company to adopt a Net Positive strategy, which will result in a positive corporate footprint by 2040.

In 2018, as a part of the company-wide sustainability strategy, Dare Today, Change Tomorrow, Majid Al Futtaim established three focus areas: Transforming Lives, Rethinking Resources, and Empowering Our People.

