The NEOM Green Hydrogen Project (NGHC) in Oxagon, NEOM, KSA, has invested $8.4 billion to become the world's largest carbon-free green hydrogen plant. LundHalsey, a global leader in control room solutions, provided a comprehensive design service and installation to complete the project.

The mega-plant integrates up to 4GW of solar and wind energy to produce up to 600 tonnes of carbon-free hydrogen per day by the end of 2026.

The project required a central control room facility to accommodate up to 25 operators. LundHalsey, recognized as the leading provider of control room consoles in Saudi Arabia, delivered a comprehensive design service that included human factors assessment, operational layout and planning, control room workflow design, and ergonomics.

LundHalsey's approach to control room design was rigorous and science-based, focusing on human factors assessment, operational layout and planning, control room workflow design, and ergonomics.

The company used Virtual Reality (VR) technology to optimize designs, facilitate stakeholder input, and ensure a seamless journey to project completion.

The KONTROL PLUS command and control consoles were supplied for the operational core of the control facilities, providing ergonomics, quality engineering, design detailing, and durability.

The KONTROL MEET premium furniture range was chosen for meeting and collaboration spaces, reflecting LundHalsey's commitment to supporting contemporary workspaces.

Charles Evett, Chief Executive Officer of LundHalsey explains “LundHalsey’s appointment with the NEOM Green Hydrogen project is a testament to our leadership in pioneering control room design solutions, which support critical infrastructure for sustainable energy. Our role in this ground-breaking project underscores our commitment to advancing environmental sustainability and CRO well-being through innovative, science-led design practices.

Furthermore, our involvement with the project further strengthens the company’s commitment to expanding our regional team, as well as supporting Saudi Arabia and its Vision 2030 goals.”

