Qatar - Longi, a world-leading solar technology company, said it had played a key role in the development of the 800MW Al Kharsaa project located west of Doha as exclusive module provider.

Qatar's first solar power plant, the Al Kharsaa project, is located west of Doha over a 10 sq km area. It has been developed by a consortium of French energy giant Total and Japan's Marubeni.

The solar plant has been connected to the grid at full capacity, with all modules provided by Longi.

Equipped with Longi Hi-MO 4 bifacial modules and a tracking system, the plant is the world's largest PV project to combine these two elements.

Under its mission of 'making the best of solar energy to build a green world', Longi said it has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment.

The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development.

The project launch ceremony took place in Qatar on October 18. Longi was invited to the ceremony as the project's exclusive module provider.

"We are honoured to assist Qatar in developing this landmark project, and fully support the country's commitment to carbon neutrality," remarked Jia Chao, the President of Longi's MEA and CA region.

The project, part of Qatar's "National Vision 2030", is expected to provide an annual 1.8 billion kW/h of clean energy, meeting the electricity consumption of some 300,000 households and reducing carbon dioxide emissions by nearly 900,000 tonnes.

