Kuwait has issued its first tender offering low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) from its recently commissioned Al Zour refinery, several industry sources said on Friday.

The refinery is offering 100,000 tonnes of LSFO for loading between Nov. 28 to 29, in a tender that closes on Nov. 18, sources said.

This is the refinery's first LSFO export tender after the refinery's first phase started commercial operations recently.

Al Zour had plans to export its first oil product cargoes by November, sources close to the matter told Reuters previously.

The refinery is expected to gradually ramp up operations into 2023 and is poised to be a major supplier for the global LSFO market when it starts up fully.

The 615,000 barrel per day refinery is designed to process heavy crudes and will have a LSFO storage capacity of 6.5 million barrels, according to its website.

KIPIC is an affiliate of Kuwait Petroleum Corp (KPC), neither of which responded immediately to requests for comment.

Al Zour will be the largest integrated refinery and petrochemicals plant in Kuwait.

