Krohne Group, a leading global manufacturer of process instrumentation, measurement solutions and services, has announced that it will join leaders of the power generation sector in Dubai, as they drive the conversation as part of an industry event, Power Week 2022, which opens on March 24.

During the event, Krohne will be joining top government officials, senior power utilities executives and experts as well as members of the academia to find out ways to tackle net zero and other pressing issues.

Stefan Kranz, Global Industry Division Manager Power Generation at Krohne Group, will be leading the net zero discussion, in a packed schedule including similar discussions around green hydrogen and nuclear power trends.

Frank Janssens, Vice President, Krohne (Middle East and Africa) said: "Krohne plays a key role in the power sector, whether in renewables, nuclear or in various parts of the energy transition."

"Our experts are able to drive sustainable technological optimisation for our valued customers across the Middle East and Africa and this platform provides us with an excellent opportunity to reach an even wider audience with our next-generation measurement solutions," stated Janssens.

With 100 years of experience in process automation and decades in conventional plants such as CCGT, thermosolar, hydropower and nuclear, Krohne is positioned to play a pivotal role in the energy transition," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).