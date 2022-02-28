AMMAN- The Kingdom’s oil bill in 2021 increased by 43 per cent compared with 2020, according to the Department of Statistics (DoS) figures issued on Sunday.

According to the DoS monthly report, cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, the value of the oil bill in 2021 totalled JD1.836 billion, compared with JD1.283 billion in 2020.

Crude oil topped the list of Jordan’s oil imports, amounting to JD747 million followed by gasoline with JD452 million and diesel with JD390 million during 2021.

