Cairo – Integrated Renewable and Sustainable Communities (IRSC) has been chosen to equip Sharm El-Sheikh International Airport for the groundbreaking 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27).

IRSC is set to transform the vital facility into a cutting-edge green one by bringing the most advanced sustainable solutions to Egypt for the very first time, according to a press release on Wednesday.

Chairman of IRSC, Andrew Daniel, stated: "With a vision to Change the Africa’s Energy Map, IRSC is to design, implement and power Sharm El-Sheikh International Airport with sustainable solar energy; introducing SulleX – the full-fledged green mobility and logistics service provider."

IRSC is launching a 280 kWp Solar PV carport on an average area of 2,000 square metres parking sheds. Given the 472 MWh produced, the environment-friendly city's airport will be sufficiently fed with sustainable energy.

Susy Friedrich, Managing Director at IRSC, clarified: "Leveraging Egypt Vision 2030, IRSC is proudly pumping capital investments amounting to EGP 1 Billion over the upcoming 5 years to promote for unparalleled green mobility and logistics solutions, along with matchless sustainable agriculture future."

IRSC is a leading company specialising in building integrated renewable energy systems, sustainable economic, environmental development, green transportation, and access to clean water since 2011.

