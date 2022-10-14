A consortium of Indian oil companies is looking to buy a stake in a hydrocarbon asset of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), according to a report in Mint.

The consortium is led by ONGC Videsh Ltd (OVL)and includes companies like Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Bharat PetroResources Ltd (BPRL) and Oil India Ltd (OIL).

The India and UAE governments are facilitating the talks, the report added. It will be India's second investment in a producing asset in the Gulf region.

"We already have two blocks in the UAE, of which one is a producing block, and the other is an exploration block. We are looking to get into another producing block, and the stake is expected to be acquired by a consortium led by ONGC Videsh," an official aware of the matter told Mint.

In 2018, Indian public oil companies, including OVL, IOCL and BROL, signed a deal with UAE to acquire a 10 per cent stake in the Lower Zakum oil field.

India is the third-largest consumer of energy in the world.

The company had earlier announced a partnership with Reliance Industries to make a facility in Ruwais, Abu Dhabi. ADNOC has also awarded exploration rights in the Abu Dhabi Onshore Block 1 to the Indian consortium, according to Mint.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

