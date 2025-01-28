Saudi Arabia - International Maritime Industries (IMI), a leading maritime construction and repair company and the largest maritime facility in the MENA region, finalised and activated a landmark agreement with Aramco Rowan Offshore Drilling (ARO Drilling), for the construction of a new offshore jack-up rig, Kingdom 3.

The collaboration is intended to further strengthen the two companies’ strategic partnership, which is redefining industry standards within Saudi Arabia and setting new benchmarks within the offshore maritime sector, IMI said.

IMI & ARO Drilling celebrated the commencement of construction for Kingdom 3 with a signing ceremony at the iktva Forum & Exhibition held recently at the Dhahran Expo.

Being the first rig built in Saudi Arabia, Kingdom 3 represents a historic milestone for Saudi Arabia and marks a significant operational step for IMI, advancing its goal of becoming a leading provider of maritime services globally. IMI aims to set a new standard in the offshore maritime sector with this rig, while supporting the development of a new Saudi Maritime Industry in alignment with Vision 2030.

Wail Al-Jaafari, Chairman of the Board of IMI, said: "The commencement of construction of Kingdom 3 is a testament to our strategic vision and our commitment to building a reliable maritime supply chain in Saudi Arabia that serves the region and the entire world. This project not only highlights our capabilities and robust operations but also underscores our dedication to advancing Saudi Arabia's maritime industry in alignment with Vision 2030. By fostering sector growth and supporting economic diversification, we are contributing to the Kingdom's long-term prosperity and global competitiveness."

Abdulhameed Al-Dughaither, Chairman of the Board of ARO, said: “ARO Drilling is proud to deepen our collaboration with IMI through the construction of Kingdom 3, a project that underscores our commitment to pioneering excellence and driving forward the Kingdom's maritime ambitions. It embodies our joint dedication to empowering local expertise and strengthening Saudi Arabia’s position as a global maritime hub.”

Abdullah Al-Ghamdi, Chief Executive Officer of IMI, said: "Kingdom 3 marks a significant milestone in our mission to elevate local expertise and establish a thriving maritime industry in Saudi Arabia. We take pride in our enduring strategic partnership with ARO, as together we remain committed to developing a world-class maritime supply chain and delivering unmatched technical expertise in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."

Mohamed Hegazi, Chief Executive Officer of ARO Drilling, said: “As we move forward with the construction of Kingdom 3, our partnership with IMI remains instrumental in bringing advanced offshore capabilities to Saudi Arabia’s maritime landscape. This agreement reflects ARO Drilling’s commitment to operational excellence, technological advancement, and sustainable growth aligned with the Kingdom’s vision.”

The agreement has formalised the purchase of the advanced S116E jack-up rig model, known for its cutting-edge technology and innovative design – a notable milestone in the region's maritime history. The full operability of IMI’s 12 million-sq-m maritime facility in Ras Al-Khair will enable IMI to build up to six jack-up drilling rigs, 25 offshore support vessels, and 18 large commercial vessels per year, including chemical carriers, bulk carriers, product carriers, and Very Large Crude Carriers. Additionally, IMI will be capable of providing maintenance and repair services for up to 250 vessels annually.

With Kingdom 3, IMI has advanced its goal of becoming the largest full-service shipyard globally and the only one with guaranteed offtake agreements worth $10 billion over 10 years in partnership with Aramco and Bahri, the company said.

