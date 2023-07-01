Doosan Bobcat, a global leader in compact equipment, has announced the appointment of Gary Hornbacher as the company’s new President for the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.

Hornbacher assumes his new role effective July 1 and will report to Scott Park, CEO and Vice Chairman of Doosan Bobcat.

He will be based in Dobris, Czech Republic, where the company has consolidated its manufacturing facility, R&D centre, training institute and EMEA headquarters onto one campus spanning an area of 120,000 sq m.

Hornbacher has served in a diverse number of roles during his 36-year tenure with Doosan Bobcat. He brings extensive experience in sales and marketing, product management, strategy and total quality management.

His most recent position before coming to EMEA was as Vice President of Channel Development & Training at Doosan Bobcat North America.

Welcoming Hornbacher into the fold, Park said: "His previous experience as senior Vice President Commercial in the EMEA region coupled with his diverse background with Bobcat positions him to effectively drive forward our strategic vision and motto – we empower people to accomplish more."

In this role, he will focus on a people-first culture by creating a collaborative environment where people can thrive and by leveraging individuals’ talents to accomplish amazing achievements, he added.

Hornbacher, expressing delight at joining the dynamic Bobcat EMEA region, said: "I look forward to again serving alongside our team.

His loyalty to the company has remained strong through the years, which he attributes to 3 key areas that are unique to Bobcat:

"First, Bobcat has an enduring focus on solving our customers’ toughest challenges, whether that be through innovating new technologies or partnering with our dealers to exceed customers’ expectations," he said.

"Next, those who work at Bobcat are proud to be associated with a brand as strong and reputable as Bobcat, and we reinforce that passion by investing in our people through employee coaching and continuous development," remarked Hornbacher.

"And last but not least, Bobcat is a strong community partner dedicated to improving the places in which we live, work and call home. It’s heart-warming to work for a company that provides employees the opportunity to contribute to their communities through company-sponsored volunteer efforts and philanthropic donations," he added.

