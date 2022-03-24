All German workers who pay income tax will receive a one-off energy price allowance of 300 euros ($330) as a supplement to their salaries, a document agreed by the German coalition parties showed on Thursday.

Families will receive a one-time bonus of 100 euros per child, which will be doubled for low-income families, and the energy tax on fuels will be reduced to the European minimum rate for three months, it said.

($1 = 0.9099 euros)

(Reporting by Holger Hansen, writing by Kirsti Knolle, editing by Maria Sheahan)



