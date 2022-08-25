Egypt - Anchorage Investments — which develops, implements, and operates industrial projects in the chemicals and blue hydrogen sectors — has shortlisted four international contractors in the second phase of the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) bid for the Anchor Benitoite project.

The $2bn-project comprises a chemicals complex that will be built in the industrial zone of the General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) in Egypt.

The four shortlisted companies are Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co., Samsung Engineering Co., Technip Energies, and Tecnicas Reunidas, all of which are experienced in the application of propane dehydrogenation (PDH) and polypropylene.

The firms were selected based on a thorough evaluation process that included strict criteria and a scoring system. The selected contractor will be responsible for executing the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) phase, followed by the full engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and launch of operations.

Scheduled to be completed within three years after the FEED phase, the project aims to contribute to Egypt’s GDP and increase its chemical exports and foreign direct investments.

Ahmed Moharram — Founder and Managing Director of Anchorage Investments — said: “The international companies that qualified for the second phase are world-class contractors that have proven track records and global experience. Our selection reflects how Anchorage Investments is keen to make the Anchor Benitoite project a lighthouse project that meets international standards and delivers for investors who are looking to strengthen their presence in Egypt.”

“More than 20 international companies with high credit ratings will participate in the Anchor Benitoite project, including reliable foreign financial institutions and commercial banks,” he added.

The project is Egypt’s latest effort to promote foreign direct investment, which has increased significantly in recent months.

Several Saudi Arabian companies signed agreements in June to invest $7.7bn in Egypt, with Saudi Arabia expressing its intention to allocate $30bn of investments in the North African country. Gulf states have also pledged more than $22bn to support the Egyptian economy, including billions in industrial projects.

