Muscat: The Petroleum Development Oman (PDO), has inaugurated a drilling mud production plant which is the first of its kind in the Sultanate of Oman.

"PDO inaugurated a drilling mud production plant in Nimr that recycles drilling mud fluids - the first of its kind in Oman. The opening comes as part of the company’s strategy to localise industries related to the oil and gas sector, develop local capabilities in this field and preserve the environment," PDO said in a statement.

