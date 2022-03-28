ABU DHABI- UAE’s Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) has convened national and international experts to discuss the current situation of the global nuclear non-proliferation as well as nuclear import and export control systems in a three-day forum.

Titled "Nuclear Non-Proliferation Forum: Emerging Challenges & Opportunities in the 21st Century", the forum brings together national and international experts to share knowledge and expertise concerning nuclear non-proliferation and import-export controls. The experts presented their experiences and methodologies to evaluate their relevant systems, highlighting good practices as well as discussing cooperation and opportunities to strengthen the nuclear non-proliferation system.

In his keynote speech, FANR’s Director-General Christer Viktorsson said, "As part of its commitments to achieve the highest standards of nuclear non-proliferation, the UAE has committed to implement a strengthened nuclear import-export control system and a comprehensive and transparent safeguards system to respond effectively and eliminate in advance any diversion of nuclear material, including illicit trafficking during export-import of nuclear material, and nuclear-related dual-use items.

The forum represents a platform that gathers international experts to discuss the current and future opportunities in regards to nuclear non-proliferation as well as share knowledge to hammer out recommendations aimed at strengthening existing measures."

The UAE is considered a role model for nuclear newcomer countries as it is the first country globally in three decades to build four reactors at Barakah Nuclear Power Plant simultaneously. It has become the first Arab country to operate a nuclear power plant. The UAE Energy Programme is built around the six commitments as stated in its adopted nuclear policy including operational transparency, highest standards of non-proliferation, highest standards of safety, security and sustainability.